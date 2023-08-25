Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 872 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 133,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 401,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,149,000. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 96,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $401.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $321.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

