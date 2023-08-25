Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,699 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

