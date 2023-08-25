Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,918 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Allstate Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $105.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

