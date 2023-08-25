Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 26,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 42,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

HHRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

