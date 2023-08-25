Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 27th.
Hansen Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17.
Insider Activity at Hansen Technologies
In related news, insider Andrew Hansen acquired 213,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.30 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of A$1,129,901.70 ($724,295.96). 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hansen Technologies Company Profile
Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.
See Also
