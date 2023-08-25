Hansen Technologies Limited (HSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSNGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In other Hansen Technologies news, insider Andrew Hansen purchased 213,189 shares of Hansen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.30 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,129,901.70 ($724,295.96). Company insiders own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.

