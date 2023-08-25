Harbour Energy plc to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (LON:HBR)

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Harbour Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:HBR opened at GBX 232.80 ($2.97) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 243.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 500.26 ($6.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23,420.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.74) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

