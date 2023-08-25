Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.20

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.20 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44.20 ($0.56), with a volume of 44805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.20 ($0.58).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.24. The stock has a market cap of £148.76 million, a PE ratio of -251.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,666.67%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

