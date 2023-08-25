Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $18.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Harmonic by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 276.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 841.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,597 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 53.1% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,308 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,466,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,161 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

