Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,059 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 78.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $3,062,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,070,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,379,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $3,062,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,070,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,379,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,962 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.98, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

