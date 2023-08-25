Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 over the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSGP stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

