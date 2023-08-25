Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 221 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 11,050.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $1,460,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $6,561,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 61.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $123.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.17 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

