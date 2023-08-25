Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $119.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.28 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

