Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $60,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

