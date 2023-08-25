Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $75,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.90.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.76 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.