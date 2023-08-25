Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $74,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 517 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,651,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NSIT opened at $152.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $153.88.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.