Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.70.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE COP opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

