Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,395,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 7.5 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $8,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $495,086.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,845,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,965,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,993,980 shares of company stock worth $70,069,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.