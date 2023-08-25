Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Yext by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Yext by 1,139.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Price Performance

Yext stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Yext

Insider Activity at Yext

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 114,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yext Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.