Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,145 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

