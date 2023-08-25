Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,382 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.39. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $198,477.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTSI. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

