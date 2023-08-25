Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 242 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.6 %

RY opened at $90.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.33. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Bank of Canada



Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

