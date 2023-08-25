Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 3,307 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

TECK opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

