Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 546 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $156.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $162.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.27 and a 200-day moving average of $150.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $29,026,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,062,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,801,044,935.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.35.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

