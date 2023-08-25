Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $62,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Maximus by 8.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Maximus by 1,722.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 603,270 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $80.67 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $89.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $198,029.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maximus in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Maximus

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.