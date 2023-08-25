Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $63,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,578,000 after buying an additional 73,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,808,000 after buying an additional 65,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,520,000 after buying an additional 50,405 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,599,000 after buying an additional 554,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,616,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $37.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $155.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. CL King boosted their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FormFactor

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.