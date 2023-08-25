Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $68,000 Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARR. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.90%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

