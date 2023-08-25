Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $73,000 Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,816,000 after buying an additional 1,223,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,663,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,250,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after buying an additional 799,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after buying an additional 700,755 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 507.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 503,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 421,062 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other news, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $69,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $69,642.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Down 2.6 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

NYSE SKT opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 118.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

