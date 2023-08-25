Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 118,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $891,000. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,507. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

