Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MO opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.