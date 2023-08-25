Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,215,000 after purchasing an additional 94,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $858,070,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,769,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,267 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.18 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.03 and a 200 day moving average of $212.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

