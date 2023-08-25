Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,415,526 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,629,590 shares.The stock last traded at $12.59 and had previously closed at $13.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

