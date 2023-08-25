Hays plc (LON:HAS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.29 Per Share

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.29 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hays Price Performance
Shares of LON HAS opened at GBX 104.30 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,147.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.59. Hays has a 1-year low of GBX 96.90 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.95 ($1.67).
About Hays
