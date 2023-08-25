Hays plc (LON:HAS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.29 Per Share

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.29 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hays Price Performance

Shares of LON HAS opened at GBX 104.30 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,147.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.59. Hays has a 1-year low of GBX 96.90 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.95 ($1.67).

Get Hays alerts:

About Hays

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.