HC Wainwright Trims SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Target Price to $2.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of SABS stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.82.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.34% and a negative net margin of 454.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 192,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 42,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

