HC Wainwright Trims SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Target Price to $2.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
Shares of SABS stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.82.
SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.34% and a negative net margin of 454.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.
