HC Wainwright Weighs in on Nuvation Bio Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nuvation Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

NUVB stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.