Head to Head Review: Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) versus Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tower Semiconductor and Siltronic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Siltronic 0 4 1 0 2.20

Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.09%. Siltronic has a consensus price target of $81.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.61%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Siltronic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 17.82% 12.74% 9.67% Siltronic N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Siltronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

56.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Siltronic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.68 billion 1.85 $264.57 million $2.47 11.47 Siltronic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Siltronic.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Siltronic on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The Company also provides design enablement platform for quick and accurate design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure. Its products are used in smartphones, tablets, PCs, flat screens, sensors, industrial equipment, electric cars, wind turbines, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Wacker Siltronic AG and changed its name to Siltronic AG in 2004. Siltronic AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

