Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Up 5.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 1,121,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,519,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Specifically, Director George R. Johnson acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,896.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HL shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 12th. National Bankshares set a $7.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

