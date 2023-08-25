Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $347,420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.1 %

HSIC stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

