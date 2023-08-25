Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

HIBB opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIBB. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered Hibbett from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group reissued an initiates rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

