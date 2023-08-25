Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up ~2% to ~$1.71-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Hibbett also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIBB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.50.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of HIBB opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $75.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also

