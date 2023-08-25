HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 5.4%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 65,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 343,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.95%.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria purchased 6,571,428 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $68,999,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,385,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,044,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HighPeak Energy news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria purchased 6,571,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,999,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,385,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,044,306. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 952,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,858,391 shares in the company, valued at $40,513,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,825,550 shares of company stock worth $92,668,275. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 943.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 36.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 538.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

