Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,762 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hilton Worldwide worth $40,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE HLT opened at $147.13 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.39 and a 1-year high of $157.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.81.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.53.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

