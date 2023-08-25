Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 270,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 142,486 shares.The stock last traded at $18.79 and had previously closed at $17.74.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,991,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,022,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,373,000 after acquiring an additional 472,968 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 825.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 198,158 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

