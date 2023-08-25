Horizen Price Tops $7.09 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $7.09 or 0.00027191 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $99.65 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00095055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,049,819 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.