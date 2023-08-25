Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hunting Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HTG opened at GBX 236.62 ($3.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 354 ($4.52). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 246.74. The company has a market capitalization of £390.28 million, a PE ratio of -12,025.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.36) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.47) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 369 ($4.71).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

