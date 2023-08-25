Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading 6.9% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.48. 4,369,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 11,047,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
View Our Latest Report on Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 8.9 %
Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.98 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 121.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hut 8 Mining
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Mortgage Companies To Watch On Rising Home Sales
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 Tailwinds That Will Soon Have Super Micro Computer At New Highs
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Low-Cost Equity ETFs With High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.