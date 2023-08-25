IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 250,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,309,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.03.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

