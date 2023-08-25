Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,282 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,282 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $161.12 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.38 and a 200-day moving average of $152.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

