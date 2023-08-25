Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,553 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

