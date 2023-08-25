Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 359 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $336,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,183,000 after purchasing an additional 208,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $486.02 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $511.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.